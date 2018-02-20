Kvitova back in top 10 after win

Petra Kvitova fought back from a set down against Garbine Muguruza to win the Qatar Open yesterday morning (Singapore time), a victory which will take her back into the world's top 10.

Kvitova overcame an awful start which saw her lose the first five games to triumph 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

It is the first time the 27-year-old Czech has been ranked among the world's elite since a horrific knife attack at her home in December 2016 left her with an injured hand.