Kvitova back in top 10 after win
Petra Kvitova fought back from a set down against Garbine Muguruza to win the Qatar Open yesterday morning (Singapore time), a victory which will take her back into the world's top 10.
Kvitova overcame an awful start which saw her lose the first five games to triumph 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
It is the first time the 27-year-old Czech has been ranked among the world's elite since a horrific knife attack at her home in December 2016 left her with an injured hand.
Asked about being back in the top 10, Kvitova said: "I remember some time last year when I was asked about this, I couldn't even dream of it. It's a very special feeling to be back." - AFP
