Kvitova beats German Kerber to send Czech Republic into Fed Cup final

Apr 23, 2018 06:00 am

Petra Kvitova put Czech Republic into the Fed Cup final with a convincing victory over Angelique Kerber of Germany that gave the 10-time champions an insurmountable 3-1 lead in the tie in Stuttgart yesterday.

Kvitova, 28, twice Wimbledon champion, struck 24 winners in a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Kerber as the Czechs booked their place in the final for the sixth time in eight years.

The 28-year-old said after recording her 30th Fed Cup victory: "From the beginning of the match, I knew I had all the weapons." - REUTERS

