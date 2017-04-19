Kvitova eyes French return

Petra Kvitova is planning a surprise return at the French Open, six months after her left hand was badly injured in a knife attack, she said yesterday.

The two-time Wimbledon champion suffered severe injuries to her playing hand as she fought off a knife-wielding intruder at her home in the eastern Czech town of Prostejov in December.

Doctors had estimated that the Czech star, ranked 14th in the world, would not be able to return to competition before the second half of the year.

"My name will appear on the entry list for Roland Garros tomorrow," Kvitova said of the May 28-June 11 tournament in a post on her Instagram account.