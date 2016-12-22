Kvitova undergoes surgery, unlikely to train for three months

Two-time Wimbledon tennis champion Petra Kvitova is "feeling good" following surgery on her playing hand after she was attacked in her apartment by a knife-wielding intruder, her spokesman said yesterday.

The Czech world No. 11 suffered injuries to the fingers on her left hand in the attack on Tuesday morning.

"Petra is feeling good after the surgery, a routine check confirmed that the operation was successful," Karel Tejkal said in an emailed statement.

Tejkal added that Kvitova would not be able to train for at least three months after the 3hr 45min operation.

That means she will miss the Australian Open and a significant part of the season, but Tejkal said that "there's no reason to think she wouldn't be able to play tennis".

FORTUNATE

Kvitova said on social media on Tuesday that she was fortunate to be alive after the attack in the city of Prostejov, about 260 km south-east of Prague.

Prostejov police spokesman Frantisek Korinek said the attacker, a man who is about 35 years old, escaped from the scene and was at large.

He said police has launched a manhunt.

The hard-hitting Kvitova rose to No. 2 in 2011 when she won the first of her two Wimbledon singles titles.