Kvitova wins year's first title in St Petersburg

Match Report
Feb 06, 2018 06:00 am

Double Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova captured the St Petersburg Ladies Trophy yesterday morning (Singapore time) for her first title of the year, beating defending champion Kristina Mladenovic 6-1, 6-2 in the final.

"This was a special tournament for me," said Kvitova, who entered the tournament as a wild card.

"All week, I played unbelievable matches and I really had to fight to make the final.

"It is not easy at the beginning of the year. I had to focus hard for the win." - REUTERS

Holders France in Davis Cup last 8

