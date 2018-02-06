Kvitova wins year's first title in St Petersburg

Double Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova captured the St Petersburg Ladies Trophy yesterday morning (Singapore time) for her first title of the year, beating defending champion Kristina Mladenovic 6-1, 6-2 in the final.

"This was a special tournament for me," said Kvitova, who entered the tournament as a wild card.

"All week, I played unbelievable matches and I really had to fight to make the final.