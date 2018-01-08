Kyrgios claims Brisbane title
Nick Kyrgios was at his brilliant best as he downed American Ryan Harrison to claim the Brisbane International tournament yesterday.
The third-seeded Australian won 6-4, 6-2 to secure his fourth ATP title and first on home soil.
Kyrgios, whose superb tennis skills are often marred by poor behaviour on court, showed only his brilliance en route to the title, beating top seed and world No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov in the semi-finals. - AFP
