Long break  on the cards for Djokovic

Novak Djokovic admits a long break is on the cards after an elbow injury forced him to retire from his Wimbledon quarter-final against Tomas Berdych.

Djokovic's miserable 12 months hit a fresh low yesterday morning (Singapore time) when a right elbow problem curtailed his bid to win Wimbledon for a fourth time.

The Serb was trailing 7-6 (7/2), 2-0 and felt he had no choice but to quit as the pain, from an injury that has troubled him for more than a year, began to increase.

"There is a possibility that they will propose surgery, but I don't think that is good," Djokovic, 30, told Serbian media.

"To go be cut in surgery or to poison myself with pills... none of the solutions are good.

"A logical conclusion is a kind of a rest and a longer break.

"Maybe a longer rest is necessary, not only because of the injury but for my mind as well."

Djokovic, who has also struggled with a shoulder issue, had spoken to medical experts about the elbow problem before Wimbledon and was told surgery was an option.

Asked what he would do to finally resolve the nagging injury, the 30-year-old had admitted he wouldn't rule out an operation.

With the US Open just six weeks away, he doesn't have long to regain full fitness.

Since winning the French Open last year to complete his career Grand Slam, Djokovic has failed to claim another Major title.

With Andy Murray hobbled by a long-term hip injury against Sam Querrey, Djokovic conceded the two rivals could be paying the price for their gruelling battle for the top ranking last year.

"Could be. We both had a very long, very tough year, a lot of matches, a lot of emotions, a lot of things in play," he said.