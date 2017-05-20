Tennis

Maria won't ask for wildcard

May 20, 2017 06:00 am

Former Wimbledon champion Maria Sharapova said yesterday that she will not request for a wildcard into this year's championships after failing to gain a high enough ranking for direct entry to the main draw.

The 30-year-old Russian, who returned last month from a 15-month doping ban, said on her website she would play in the qualifying event staged the week before.

Sharapova has been granted a wildcard for next month's WTA grasscourt event in Birmingham, a key Wimbledon warm-up. - AFP