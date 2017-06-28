McEnroe's views anger Serena

Serena Williams has asked John McEnroe for "respect" after the seven-time Grand Slam champion said his fellow American would be ranked "like 700 in the world" if she had to play on the men's circuit.

Former world No. 1 Williams, who has taken time off to have a baby, responded testily on Twitter.

"Dear John, I adore and respect you, but please please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based," she wrote.