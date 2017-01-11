Mental hurdles? Not for Andy Murray

Andy Murray hits a forehand return during a tennis training session at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on January 10, 2017.

Andy Murray says he does not have a mental block when it comes to the Australian Open despite losing the final of the opening Grand Slam of the season five times.

The 29-year-old world No. 1 - whose season opened with a defeat by Novak Djokovic in the Qatar Open - told The Times in an interview he had also pondered over whether he should accept the knighthood he received in the New Year's Honours list.

Murray, who is preparing for next week's Australia Open, is adamant he no longer has issues over tournaments he has yet to win.

"I don't feel like I have mental hurdles now," said Murray.

"I feel like I'm past that, to be honest. I just go there and give my best to win.