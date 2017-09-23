Muguruza sails into last four
World No. 1 Garbine Muguruza trounced France's Caroline Garcia 6-2, 6-4 yesterday to reach the semi-finals of the Pan Pacific Open.
Muguruza will next face either title holder Caroline Wozniacki or Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova.
Seventh seed and former No. 1 Angelique Kerber beat second seed Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (7/5), 7-5 to book her place in the last four, where she will play Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova who defeated Czech Barbora Strycova 5-7, 6-3, 6-1. - AFP