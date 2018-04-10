Muguruza wins first title of the year

World No. 3 Garbine Muguruza came from behind to win her first tennis title of the year after defeating Timea Babos 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the Monterrey Open final in Mexico yesterday morning (Singapore time).

In the process, the 24-year-old top seed extended her head-to-head record against the Hungarian to 5-0, reported wta.com.

"To tell you the truth, it was a difficult match, Timea has been playing very well," Muguruza said. "I started playing a little better and finished 6-4 in the second set, and it gave me more life to fight for the third set."

It has not been a smooth year for the Wimbledon champion who was knocked out in the second round of the Australian Open in January.

She also suffered early exits in the Indian Wells and Miami Open tournaments last month before landing her first title in Monterrey.