World No. 1 Andy Murray claimed his 26th consecutive victory yesterday with a battling 7-6 (8/6), 7-5 win over Austria's Gerald Melzer to reach the Qatar Open quarter-finals.

He was joined in the last eight by second seed Novak Djokovic who eased past Argentinian Horacio Zeballos 6-3, 6-4 in just 72 minutes.