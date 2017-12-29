Murray cautious in comeback

Andy Murray said his injury-ravaged season has forced him to take a cautious approach to what he can achieve.

The Scot has been sidelined by a hip issue since July when he was beaten by Sam Querrey in the Wimbledon quarter-finals. He plans to make his comeback at the Brisbane International, which starts on Monday.

Murray insists he won't be motivated solely by Grand Slam glory, but just wants to enjoy the game again.