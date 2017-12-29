Murray cautious in comeback
Andy Murray said his injury-ravaged season has forced him to take a cautious approach to what he can achieve.
The Scot has been sidelined by a hip issue since July when he was beaten by Sam Querrey in the Wimbledon quarter-finals. He plans to make his comeback at the Brisbane International, which starts on Monday.
Murray insists he won't be motivated solely by Grand Slam glory, but just wants to enjoy the game again.
He told Sky Sports: "When you miss four or five months... the goals change and I remember now how much I just loved playing tennis." - AFP
