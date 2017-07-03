Murray declares himself fit to defend Wimbledon title

Andy Murray announced yesterday that he is fit to defend his title at Wimbledon following a recent hip injury scare.

The world No. 1 pulled out of two warm-up matches earlier in the week as he battled to secure peak fitness.

But, yesterday, he dismissed fears he may have to pull out, saying: "I'll be fine to play the event and play seven matches."

Murray faces Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik today in the opening match on Centre Court.

The 30-year-old Scot also confirmed reports that he and wife Kim are expecting their second child.

Murray said: "We're both obviously very happy and looking forward to it."

Speaking of the hip problem, he added: "I've had hip problems since I was very young.

"It's not something new to me. It's just been very sore the last few weeks and was giving me quite a lot of trouble, moving to certain shots and getting to certain positions.

"That was why I had to take the break to try to give it a chance to settle down, calm down a bit.

"I spent a lot of time with my physio, doing some extra exercises in my warm-up, strengthening exercises, stuff to try to loosen that area and it's felt a lot better in the last few days."

NO EASY MATCHES

Asked if he could play himself into shape in the first week of the tournament, Murray said: "Obviously, no matches are easy.

"The last few days have been very good, practice each day has been slightly stop-start preparations but, each day, I've felt better.

"But, a little bit like the French Open where maybe I didn't come in as well prepared (as I would have liked), I still found a way with each match to feel a bit better and built confidence each day. So I'm hoping that's the case here."

Murray said knowing he is due to become a father again would have no bearing on his performance.

"No, I wouldn't have thought so," he said.