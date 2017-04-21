Murray loses in Monte Carlo

Andy Murray surrendered a 4-0 lead in the decisive third set, as the world No. 1 suffered a shock 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 loss to Spain's 15th seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters yesterday.

Ramos-Vinolas progressed to the fourth round on the Monaco clay for the first time at the French Open warm-up event. Fifth seed Marin Cilic advanced to the last eight after beating ninth seed Tomas Berdych 6-2, 7-6 (7/0) yesterday.