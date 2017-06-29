Tennis

Murray top seed at Wimbledon

Jun 29, 2017 06:00 am

Defending champion Andy Murray's indifferent form of late did not prevent the him from being named top seed for Wimbledon for the first time yesterday.

The world No. 1 Scot, who suffered a shock first-round defeat by Australian Jordan Thompson at last week's Queen's tournament, will not face any of his fellow members of the "Big Four" till the semi-finals.

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer both benefit from Wimbledon organisers' habit of not sticking blindly to the world rankings.

Djokovic is raised to second seed despite being world No. 4 and fifth-ranked Federer is promoted to third seed with No. 2 Rafael Nadal dropping down to fourth seed.

The women's draw sees world No. 1 Angelique Kerber of Germany top the seedings with Simona Halep, Karolina Pliskova and Elina Svitolina rounding up the top four. - AFP

