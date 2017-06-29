Murray top seed at Wimbledon
Defending champion Andy Murray's indifferent form of late did not prevent the him from being named top seed for Wimbledon for the first time yesterday.
The world No. 1 Scot, who suffered a shock first-round defeat by Australian Jordan Thompson at last week's Queen's tournament, will not face any of his fellow members of the "Big Four" till the semi-finals.
Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer both benefit from Wimbledon organisers' habit of not sticking blindly to the world rankings.
Djokovic is raised to second seed despite being world No. 4 and fifth-ranked Federer is promoted to third seed with No. 2 Rafael Nadal dropping down to fourth seed.
The women's draw sees world No. 1 Angelique Kerber of Germany top the seedings with Simona Halep, Karolina Pliskova and Elina Svitolina rounding up the top four. - AFP