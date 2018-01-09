Murray undergoes hip surgery
Andy Murray announced he had hip surgery in Australia yesterday and was hoping to return to competitive tennis in time for the grasscourt season midway through the year.
The 30-year-old Scot has not played competitively since Wimbledon last year.
Last week, he withdrew from the Australian Open, which takes place from Jan 15-28.
Murray, who has slipped to world No. 19 due to his layoff, joins Japan's Kei Nishikori and the Australian Open's women's singles champion Serena Williams as the big-name absentees for the year's opening Grand Slam. - AFP
Kyrgios moves up to world No. 17
Nick Kyrgios has moved up four places to 17th in the ATP rankings, after winning the Brisbane International tournament on Sunday.
Ahead of next week's Australian Open, Rafael Nadal retains the top spot ahead of Roger Federer. - AFP
LATEST RANKINGS:
1. Rafael Nadal, 2. Roger Federer, 3. Grigor Dimitrov, 4. Alexander Zverev, 5. Dominic Thiem, 6. Marin Cilic, 7. David Goffin, 8. Jack Sock, 9. Stan Wawrinka, 10. Pablo Carreno, 11. Kevin Anderson, 12. Juan Martin del Potro, 13. Sam Querrey, 14. Novak Djokovic, 15. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, 16. John Isner 17. Nick Kyrgios, 18. Lucas Pouille, 19. Andy Murray, 20. Tomas Berdych.
Wozniacki moves up to world No. 2
Caroline Wozniacki climbed to No. 2 in the WTA rankings yesterday, following a run to the final in Auckland last week. Ukraine's Elina Svitolina moved up to fourth after winning in Brisbane. - AFP
LATEST RANKINGS:
1. Simona Halep, 2. Caroline Wozniacki, 3. Garbine Muguruza, 4. Elina Svitolina, 5. Venus Williams, 6. Karolina Pliskova, 7. Jelena Ostapenko, 8. Caroline Garcia, 9. Johanna Konta, 10. Coco Vandeweghe, 11. Kristina Mladenovic, 12. Julia Georges, 13. Sloane Stephens, 14. Svetlana Kuznetsova, 15. Anastasija Sevastova, 16. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 17. Elena Vesnina, 18. Madison Keys, 19. Ashleigh Barty 20. Magdalena Rybarikova.
