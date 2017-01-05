Murray wins 25th straight match

Andy Murray began 2017 where he left off last year, beating Jeremy Chardy in straight sets in his season opener in Qatar yesterday morning (Singapore time) to register his 25th consecutive victory.

The world No. 1 secured a 6-0, 7-6 (7/2) first-round victory, breezing through the first set in just 20 minutes before the Frenchman improved in the second.

"I felt like I hit the ball very clean," Murray said.

"I wasn't mishitting many balls, moved pretty good, served well, especially in the tie-break.

"For a first match it was good for sure."

The last time Murray was beaten was back in September by Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro in the Davis Cup, more than 100 days ago.

His last tournament loss came earlier that month, to Japan's Kei Nishikori in the quarter-finals of the US Open.

During his stunning end to 2016, the Briton not only remained unbeaten but won five consecutive titles and snatched the world No. 1 spot from Novak Djokovic.