Nadal, Djokovic ease into third round in Rome

May 17, 2018 06:00 am

Rafael Nadal stormed his way into the third round of the Italian Open yesterday with a straight-set win over Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur.

The 31-year-old Spaniard won 6-1, 6-0, coasting to victory in just one hour as he targets an eighth title at the Foro Italico and first since 2013.

Nadal lost his first match on clay in over a year last week in the Madrid quarter-finals to Austria's Dominic Thiem and, as a result, lost his world No. 1 ranking to Roger Federer. The 16-time Grand Slam winner next takes on either Denis Shapovalov or Robin Haase.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic also advanced to the next round after the Serb defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4, 6-2 and will face Albert Ramos Vinolas in the third round today. - AFP

