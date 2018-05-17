Nadal, Djokovic ease into third round in Rome

Rafael Nadal stormed his way into the third round of the Italian Open yesterday with a straight-set win over Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur.

The 31-year-old Spaniard won 6-1, 6-0, coasting to victory in just one hour as he targets an eighth title at the Foro Italico and first since 2013.

Nadal lost his first match on clay in over a year last week in the Madrid quarter-finals to Austria's Dominic Thiem and, as a result, lost his world No. 1 ranking to Roger Federer. The 16-time Grand Slam winner next takes on either Denis Shapovalov or Robin Haase.