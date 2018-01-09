Nadal, Djokovic to test injuries at Kooyong Classic

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will use the Kooyong Classic starting today as an emergency stop to gain match practice as the pair return from injury in time for the Australian Open.

The exhibition event in Melbourne boasts of a distinguished field, including five of the world's top 10, such as Belgian David Goffin, Austrian Dominic Thiem, Croat Marin Cilic and Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta.