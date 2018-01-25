Nadal out for three weeks

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal faces three weeks out after being diagnosed with a torn inner hip muscle during his Australian Open quarter-final defeat, his management team said yesterday.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion had a scan in a Melbourne hospital after he retired early in the fifth set of his quarter-final with Croatia's Marin Cilic on Tuesday.

The Spanish star could resume playing in Acapulco late next month, then taking on the Indian Wells and Miami tournaments.