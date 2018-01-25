Nadal out for three weeks
World No. 1 Rafael Nadal faces three weeks out after being diagnosed with a torn inner hip muscle during his Australian Open quarter-final defeat, his management team said yesterday.
The 16-time Grand Slam champion had a scan in a Melbourne hospital after he retired early in the fifth set of his quarter-final with Croatia's Marin Cilic on Tuesday.
The Spanish star could resume playing in Acapulco late next month, then taking on the Indian Wells and Miami tournaments.
Nadal was also forced to withdraw at the Australian Open in 2010 due to a knee problem. - AFP
