Nadal, Pliskova claim clay titles

Rafael Nadal won his 11th Barcelona title last night when he breezed past Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-1 in the final.

It was world No. 1 Nadal's 55th career clay-court final while he also extended his winning streak on the surface to 46 consecutive sets.

Meanwhile, Karolina Pliskova recovered from a slow start to defeat CoCo Vandeweghe 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 to claim the Stuttgart Grand Prix title last night.