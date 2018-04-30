Nadal, Pliskova claim clay titles
Rafael Nadal won his 11th Barcelona title last night when he breezed past Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-1 in the final.
It was world No. 1 Nadal's 55th career clay-court final while he also extended his winning streak on the surface to 46 consecutive sets.
Meanwhile, Karolina Pliskova recovered from a slow start to defeat CoCo Vandeweghe 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 to claim the Stuttgart Grand Prix title last night.
The Czech fifth seed earned the second clay trophy of her career after Prague three years ago and was the first from her country to play in the German final. - AFP
