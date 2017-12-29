Nadal pulls out of Brisbane tournament

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal's preparations for the Australian Open, which runs from Jan 15-28, have suffered a blow after he made a late withdrawal from the Brisbane International.

The 31-year-old Spaniard has not played since he withdrew from last month's season-ending World Tour Finals in London with a knee injury. He had already withdrawn from the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, which started yesterday.