Nadal soars as records tumble at Monte Carlo
Rafael Nadal romped to a record 11th Monte Carlo Masters title by brushing aside Kei Nishikori in yesterday's final to retain the world No. 1 ranking.
He won 6-3, 6-2 to become the first man to win a tournament 11 times in the Open era with his 76th ATP Tour triumph.
The 31-year-old's 31st Masters title is also an outright record, pulling him out of a tie with Novak Djokovic.
The 16-time Grand Slam champion's dominance on clay looks unlikely to end anytime soon, after winning 36 consecutive sets on the surface.
The Spaniard will next set his sights on an 11th Barcelona Open victory next week.
He was pushed by Japan's Nishikori early on and fell a break down, but roared back against an opponent who appeared beaten midway through the first set. - AFP
