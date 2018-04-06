Tennis

Nadal wins first match since January

Rafael Nadal's win over Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber helps Spain level their Davis Cup tie with Germany.PHOTO: REUTERS
Apr 06, 2018 11:34 pm

Rafael Nadal on Friday won his first match since limping out of the Australian Open in January when he beat Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber in straight sets in the Davis Cup quarter-finals.

The Spaniard, who is yet to fully recover from a hip injury, won 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 in just over two and half hours in Valencia, stretching his winning streak in Davis Cup singles to 23 matches.

The victory in the Plaza de Toros bullring levelled the tie after Alexander Zverev beat David Ferrer 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in the opening rubber. – AFP

