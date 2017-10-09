Nadal wins sixth title of the year

World No. 1 Rafael Nadal won his sixth title of another remarkable year as he punished a disgruntled Nick Kyrgios at last night's China Open final.

The 31-year-old Spaniard was never really troubled by the temperamental Australian in a 6-2, 6-1 rout in 92 minutes in Beijing.

Kyrgios, 22, displayed his best side in forcing Nadal to 2-2 in the first set, but his other side then emerged.

The world No. 19 had already been warned by the umpire in the first game for something he said.

And when the Australian went down 30-0 on Nadal's serve at 2-2, he began the first of a series of lengthy discussions with the umpire.