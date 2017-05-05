Nastase slams 'small-minded' Wimbledon

Former world No. 1 Ilie Nastase called Wimbledon organisers "small-minded" after they announced that he would not be invited to the Royal Box at this year's championships.

The Romanian, 70, was provisionally banned from all International Tennis Federation (ITF) events after verbally abusing opposing team members and the umpire when he captained his country in a Fed Cup tie against Britain last month.

The former French and US Open champion had already run into trouble after making a derogatory comment about women's world No. 1 Serena Williams' unborn child ahead of the World Group II play-off tie in Constanta.

"What does Wimbledon have to do with what I said about Serena and at the match in Romania?" Nastase told Romanian website ProSport.

"If I did something stupid at Wimbledon, then I'd understand... But in this case, I don't get it.

"In 1973, when everyone else refused to play at Wimbledon (because of a boycott by the Association of Tennis Professionals) but I did - does that not count for something?

"If they are going to be so small-minded about it, there's nothing I can do."