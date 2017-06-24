New mother Azarenka booted out in Mallorca

Former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka's return from maternity leave was cut short by Ana Konjuh when she lost 6-1, 6-3 to the 19-year-old Croat at the Mallorca Open yesterday morning (Singapore time).

In Birmingham, world No. 5 Elina Svitolina has expressed fears that a foot injury that contributed to her Aegon Classic defeat by Italian Camila Giorgi on Thursday could lead to her withdrawal from Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, Roger Federer reached the quarter-finals of the Halle Open for a 15th time with a 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 win over German Mischa Zverev.