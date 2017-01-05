Nishikori survives scare in Brisbane

A rusty Kei Nishikori survived a scare from qualifier Jared Donaldson to move into the quarter-finals of the Brisbane International yesterday.

The third-seeded Japanese lost the first set to the American world No. 105, but recovered to take the match 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in two hours and 25 minutes.

Nishikori, who had a first-round bye, looked out of sorts as he let early leads slip in the first two sets.