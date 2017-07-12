Novak overcomes injury scare to reach q-finals

Novak Djokovic receives medical attention on his troublesome right shoulder during his fourth-round match against Adrian Mannarino yesterday.

Three-time champion Novak Djokovic overcame an injury scare to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the ninth time yesterday and then lashed out at the Centre Court, claiming a hole has opened up on the famous surface.

The second seed needed treatment on his long-standing right shoulder injury during his 6-2, 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 win over France's Adrian Mannarino.

But, as well as worrying about the state of his shoulder, the 30-year-old slammed the poor quality of the All England Club courts.

"I told the chair umpire that there was a hole in the middle of the court on the service line. I showed him and he was not very pleased about it," said Djokovic.

"The courts are not great this year and many of the players feel the same.

"I am sure the groundsmen are the best in the world, but grass is the most complex surface to maintain. I have played on better courts."

Djokovic needed treatment on his right shoulder after the fifth game of the third set and a medical timeout at 4-3 to treat the same problem.

He had already summoned the doctor after just three games of the opening set.

"We'll see on the shoulder. It is something which I have been dragging back and forth for a while, but I am still managing to play," he added.

Djokovic will face the Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych today for a semi-final spot, boasting a 25-2 career record over the 2010 Wimbledon runner-up.

Berdych will have had a day more to rest up for the match as Djokovic and Mannarino were scheduled to have played their last-16 match on Monday.

However, their tie was pushed back to yesterday after Gilles Muller and Rafael Nadal played out a marathon fourth-round match which lasted nearly five hours.

Djokovic and Mannarino were first up under the Centre Court roof as rain fell on the courts.

"It was a long day yesterday for both of us waiting for an entire day. It is what it is. We got on the court today and we could play under the roof," said Djokovic.

"I'm glad it's all done and looking forward to the next one.

"I haven't dropped a set yet on grass this season either here or in Eastbourne. I have been feeling really good. I am motivated to go as far as I can."

Berdych hasn't defeated Djokovic since 2013, but he did triumph over the Serb at the Wimbledon semi-finals seven years ago when the Czech finished runner-up to Nadal.

"He beat me here in 2010. He has the big game, big serve and forehand and hits the ball very flat.

"He's an established top-10 player. He knows and understands the big matches."

In the women's draw, Spain's 2015 runner-up Garbine Muguruza advanced confidently into the semi-finals with a calmly efficient and well-controlled 6-3, 6-4 victory over Russian seventh seed Svetlana Kuznetsova yesterday.

Muguruza, the 2014 French Open champion who lost to Serena Williams in the Wimbledon final the following year, had just that bit more control in a hard-hitting baseline duel to follow up her victory over top seed Angelique Kerber on Monday.

Muguruza, seeded 14th, will face either Magdalena Rybarikova or Coco Vandeweghe in the semi-finals tomorrow.

Venus Williams became the oldest Wimbledon semi-finalist in 23 years after the five-time champion brushed aside French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 7-5 yesterday.

Aged 37, Williams' 73-minute masterclass on Centre Court made her the most senior player to reach the last four since Martina Navratilova in 1994.

She will play Britain's Johanna Konta or Romania's Simona Halep in tomorrow's semi-finals.