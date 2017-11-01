Paris Masters director fed-up with Federer

Roger Federer having pizza with the ballboys and ballgirls of his hometown Swiss Indoors tournament after winning the Basel event on Sunday.

You just can't please everyone, it seems.

Guy Forget, the director of the Paris Masters tennis tournament, has criticised Roger Federer for his decision to withdrawal from his event.

Federer, 36, had decided to pull out from the French competition after winning his eighth Swiss Indoors title in Basel on Sunday.

Forget told L'Equipe: "You imagine my disappointment, my frustration (at Federer's withdrawal).

"I had his agent (Tony Godsick) on the phone who told me of his wish to recover because he is at the end of the roll. We take note of it.

"We have no other recourse against that. We are sad about all the efforts that have been made for many weeks and many months to welcome Roger and Rafael (Nadal) into this room.

"Unfortunately, Rafa will be alone. There are other great champions, but I am convinced that Roger's Parisian fans will be very disappointed."

The disappointment is to be expected as the Swiss veteran has had a resurgent season, during which he shared the year's Grand Slam titles with arch-rival Rafael Nadal.

Apologising for his no-show in Paris, Federer had said: "My body is again asking for a break. I can feel it. It doesn't look like it on a tennis court, I know.

"People always think it is easy and simple to run through tournaments, but it really isn't."

The 19-time Grand Slam winner is hoping to get some rest ahead of the season-ending ATP Finals in London from Nov 12 to 19.

With Federer's withdrawal from Paris, Nadal is just one win away from clinching the year-end world No. 1 ranking. He meets South Korea's Hyeon Chung in the second round in Paris today.

Federer had maintained that the top spot is not his priority. He had also said that at his age, it is important to take care of his body. Hence, there will be tournaments that he will skip.

However, Forget is riled that the Paris Masters is one of them.

He questioned Federer's decision to compete in a Masters 500 event in his hometown of Basel, but not take part in a Masters 1000 event in the French capital.

He said: "At 36, we pay more attention than when we are 25.

"Nevertheless, I still think that the Masters 1000 are the nine biggest tournaments of the calendar.