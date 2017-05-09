Pliskova crashes out, Kerber survives scare

World No. 3 Karolina Pliskova was dumped out in the second round of the Madrid Open yesterday after a 6-3, 6-3 defeat by Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova.

However, top seed Angelique Kerber fought back from 5-3 down in the deciding set to avoid a similar fate as she overcame Katerina Siniakova 6-2, 1-6, 7-5 to set up a potential third-round showdown with Maria Sharapova.

Pliskova, seeded second in the absence of world No. 1 Serena Williams as she is expecting her first child, has struggled on the clay after a great start to the season on the hard courts of Australia and the United States.