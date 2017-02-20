Pliskova has Major ambition
US Open finalist Karolina Pliskova said it was her "dream" to win a Grand Slam after she enhanced her growing reputation by winning the Qatar Open on Saturday.
After beating Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki 6-3, 6-4 in Doha for her second WTA title this year, the world No. 3 said she was targeting this year's Wimbledon and US Open to be her breakthrough moment.
"I have other goals than being No. 1 right now," she said. "It's to win a Grand Slam. Obviously, with my game, I think it would be hard court or Wimbledon. So definitely French Open would be the last." - AFP