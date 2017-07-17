Poh one to watch at SPGA series

Johnson Poh is the man whom local golfing professionals are raving over, after the promising youngster shot a sensational eight-under 64 on the final day of the Asian Development Tour's PGM Darulaman Championship in Kedah on Saturday.

The brilliant score propelled him from joint-25th to joint-ninth place in the event, seven shots behind Thai winner Nattawat Suvajanakorn.

Poh, 25, is among 88 players entered for the three-day (professionals, seniors and amateurs) Edge Golf Challenge SPGA Golf Series at Changi Golf Club starting today.

Poh aside, the leading players are Mardan Mamat, Quincy Quek, Scott Barr, Koh Dengshan, Zaw Moe, Jonathan Woo and Choo Tze Huang in the $30,000 event.

- GODFREY ROBERT