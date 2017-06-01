Pundits: Warriors do not need to be perfect to beat Cavs

The Golden State Warriors are so flush with talent they can unseat defending champions Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals even if they are not firing on all cylinders, pundits said yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson, who are part of the ABC/ESPN broadcast team for the Finals that start tomorrow morning, said that two-time reigning league MVP Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are so good that the Warriors will not unravel even if other players have an off night.

"Golden State has more margin of error so they can have guys maybe not shooting the ball particularly well because Curry and Durant are on such a roll that it may not matter," former NBA coach Van Gundy said.

"Cleveland... are going to have all their guys shooting the ball well and playing efficiently."

The Warriors have already cruised into the NBA Finals with an unprecedented 12-0 play-off record even though Klay Thompson has been far from his best and 2015 Finals MVP Andre Iguodala has struggled to make open shots.

Thompson, arguably the best shooter in the NBA after Curry, has missed 42 of his 66 attempts behind the arc this post-season but has contributed in other areas.

"Klay Thompson... is still guarding the other team's best perimeter guy and getting the job done on the defensive end," said former coach and player Jackson.

"So he's finding ways to impact the game even when his shooting is not up to par."

That is not a luxury the Cavs, who are powered by LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, can afford if they hope to upset the Warriors.

Fortunately, for the Cavaliers, they are getting solid play from Kevin Love, who could be a difference maker.

"If Kevin Love plays the same way he's been playing in the play-offs... that's another threat to add to LeBron and Kyrie," said Jackson.

So good are the Warriors, who have finished with the NBA's best record in each of the last three seasons and added four-time scoring champion Durant last off-season, that Van Gundy referred to the 2015 NBA champions as a "dynasty".

"They have their youth, they have their health. I see nothing preventing them from going to eight to 10 straight Finals," said Van Gundy.