Querrey upsets Nadal to win Mexico Open

Unseeded American Sam Querrey stunned second-seeded Rafael Nadal 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) yesterday morning (Singapore time) to win the Mexico Open and end the Spaniard's run of perfection in Acapulco.

World No. 40 Querrey, 29, fired 19 aces en route to his first career victory over Nadal, 30, in five meetings.

The Spaniard, winner in Acapulco in 2005 and 2013, had never even lost a set there.