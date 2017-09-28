Radwanska exits Wuhan Open

Agnieszka Radwanska became the latest big name to be knocked out of the Wuhan Open in China after she lost 4-6, 6-0, 6-4 to Australia's Ashleigh Barty in yesterday's third round.

The world No. 13, who was recovering from a virus, looked strong in the first set but lost seven consecutive games to allow her opponent - ranked 37th in the world - to take a lead in the third.

In the earlier rounds, Simona Halep, Caroline Wozniacki, Johanna Konta, Sloane Stephens, Madison Keys and Petra Kvitova had all been knocked out.