Radwanska knocks out Halep

World No. 1 Simona Halep tumbled out of the Miami Open yesterday morning (Singapore time), falling 6-3, 2-6, 3-6 to Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska.

The third-round defeat comes a week after Romania's Halep was toppled in the semi-finals at Indian Wells by Japan's Naomi Osaka, who went on to win the title in the California desert.

Radwanksa next faces former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka, who rallied for a 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory over 20th-seeded Latvian Anastasija Sevastova.

Despite the defeat, Halep is assured of retaining the top spot when the rankings are updated at the end of the tournament.