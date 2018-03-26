Radwanska knocks out Halep
World No. 1 Simona Halep tumbled out of the Miami Open yesterday morning (Singapore time), falling 6-3, 2-6, 3-6 to Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska.
The third-round defeat comes a week after Romania's Halep was toppled in the semi-finals at Indian Wells by Japan's Naomi Osaka, who went on to win the title in the California desert.
Radwanksa next faces former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka, who rallied for a 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory over 20th-seeded Latvian Anastasija Sevastova.
Despite the defeat, Halep is assured of retaining the top spot when the rankings are updated at the end of the tournament.
But her exit leaves the women's field in the elite hardcourt tournament without its top two seeds after second-seeded Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki lost to Monica Puig on Saturday morning (Singapore time). - AFP
