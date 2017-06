Rafael Nadal coasted to a record 10th French Open title last night, demolishing Stan Wawrinka in a brutally one-sided final which also earned the Spaniard a 15th Grand Slam crown. Nadal, 31, triumphed 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 to become the first man in history to win the same Major 10 times. His collection of Slams now stands just three behind great rival Roger Federer. Playing in his 22nd Grand Slam final, Nadal won in Paris without dropping a set for a third time.