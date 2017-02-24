Raonic through to quarter-finals

Canadian top seed Milos Raonic advanced to the quarter-finals of the ATP Delray Beach Open yesterday morning (Singapore time) by defeating Croatia's Borna Coric 6-3, 7-6 (7/2).

Raonic booked a last-eight match-up against British eighth seed Kyle Edmund, who outlasted Taiwan's Lu Yen-hsun 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.