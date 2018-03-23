Red-hot Osaka dumps Williams

Serena Williams crashed out of the Miami Open in the first round yesterday morning (Singapore time), slumping to a 6-3, 6-2 defeat by Japan's Naomi Osaka in the latest setback to tennis' former world No. 1's comeback.

Osaka, who won her first major title in Indian Wells last weekend, was superior throughout and fully deserved her 6-3, 6-2 win in just one hour and 17 minutes.