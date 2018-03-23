Red-hot Osaka dumps Williams
Serena Williams crashed out of the Miami Open in the first round yesterday morning (Singapore time), slumping to a 6-3, 6-2 defeat by Japan's Naomi Osaka in the latest setback to tennis' former world No. 1's comeback.
Osaka, who won her first major title in Indian Wells last weekend, was superior throughout and fully deserved her 6-3, 6-2 win in just one hour and 17 minutes.
It was the first time Williams has lost her first match at an American hardcourt event for 21 years.It was her fourth match and second tournament since returning from 13 months of maternity leave. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now