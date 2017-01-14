Ruthless Konta outclasses Radwanska in Sydney final

Britain's world No. 10 Johanna Konta dominated the third-ranked Agnieszka Radwanska to win her second WTA title at the Sydney International WTA final yesterday.

Konta capped an impressive week and an ideal build-up to next week's Australian Open in Melbourne with a 6-4, 6-2 win over the Polish second seed in one hour and 20 minutes.

The 25-year-old, who won in Stanford last year, became the first British woman since Jo Durie in 1983 to win in Sydney.

"I was born here in Sydney so this is a very special moment for me," said Konta.

Konta's first win over Radwanska will lift her to world No. 9 when the new rankings are released on Monday.

She ruthlessly attacked Radwanska's serve throughout the match, with the Pole doing well to save six of nine break-points.

Konta went through her five matches in the tournament without dropping a set.

UNBELIEVABLE TENNIS

"She was just playing unbelievable tennis from the beginning till the end," Radwanska said.

"And normally, you're thinking that she can't play like this whole match and it's gonna be an even game or two that you can go forward because she's gonna have some worse games. But she didn't.

"Everything was coming better and better, each shot.

"I cannot be even angry with myself, because I think I was even playing better than in yesterday's semi-final."