Sandgren lashes out at media
Newly minted star Tennys Sandgren lashed out at the media yesterday after wiping his Twitter account, following a backlash over his political views and links to right-wing activists.
Among his tweets was one where the American, who crashed out at the Australian Open quarter-finals yesterday, appeared to back a debunked online conspiracy in 2016 which linked Hillary Clinton to a supposed child sex abuse ring at a Washington pizzeria.
After facing an online backlash, he deleted years of social media postings, before lashing out at the "dehumanising" media. - AFP
