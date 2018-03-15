Second-seeded Cilic crashes out

Philipp Kohlschreiber upset second seed Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the fourth round in the BNP Paribas Open tennis event at Indian Wells yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Cilic's booming serve lacked its usual accuracy and Kohlschreiber was able to control long rallies, pushing the towering Cilic around the court with pinpoint groundstrokes.