Second-seeded Cilic crashes out
Philipp Kohlschreiber upset second seed Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the fourth round in the BNP Paribas Open tennis event at Indian Wells yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Cilic's booming serve lacked its usual accuracy and Kohlschreiber was able to control long rallies, pushing the towering Cilic around the court with pinpoint groundstrokes.
Sixth seed Juan Martin del Potro fended off Spaniard David Ferrer 6-4, 7-6(3). Del Potro is now the second highest seed left, after world No. 1 Roger Federer. - REUTERS
