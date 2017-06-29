Serena bares it all for Vanity Fair

Serena Williams unveiled her pregnant body in a nude Vanity Fair cover photo on Tuesday and detailed the story of her romance with fiance Alexis Ohanian, whom she met in 2015 in Rome, in an article for the magazine.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion is photographed facing left with her right arm covering her breasts and her pregnant stomach proudly displayed, a small waist chain the only item she wore in the image by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz.

Williams, 35, revealed that she learnt she was pregnant just before the Australian Open, which she won to set the Open Era record for Grand Slam singles titles.

She insisted that she will return to tennis in January, which would allow her to defend her Australian Open crown.