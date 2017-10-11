Serena eyes January return

Former world No. 1 and new mum Serena Williams is targeting a return to Melbourne Park next year to defend her Australian Open title, tournament director Craig Tiley said yesterday.

Williams, who won her 23rd Grand Slam title when pregnant at the tournament in January, gave birth to daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on Sept 1.

She will be competing for the A$4 million (S$4.22m) winner's purse next year and has just three months to get fit to defend her title.