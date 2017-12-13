Serena hints of comeback
Serena Williams dropped a large hint that she could soon be back competing on the tennis court, when she posted an Instagram photo of a pair of dazzling gold and white tennis shoes.
Williams, who won her 23rd Grand Slam title at last year's Australian Open before taking time out to have her first child, has entered next month's tournament in Melbourne.
"Be excited. Be very excited..." the 36-year-old said in the post, which attracted 135,000 likes in just an hour. - REUTERS
