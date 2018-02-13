Serena loses in return but says she is ‘on the right track'
Serena Williams, playing her first official match since having a baby, and older sister Venus were beaten in a doubles dead rubber by Holland in the Fed Cup in Asheville, North Carolina, yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The sisters lost 6-2, 6-3 to Demi Schuurs and Lesley Kerkhove, although the United States still beat Holland 3-1 to earn a semi-final clash with France on April 21 and 22.
"I honestly feel better than I thought I was going to feel," said Serena, who had not played competitively since winning the 2017 Australian Open." - REUTERS
