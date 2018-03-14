Serena ousted by sister Venus

Serena Williams' return to the WTA Tour came to an abrupt end yesterday morning (Singapore time) as she crashed out of Indian Wells with a 6-3, 6-4 loss to her sister Venus.

Venus closed out the 29th career meeting between the two on her second match-point, as Serena sailed a forehand long to end the third-round showdown.

It was the first meeting between the sisters since they clashed in the final of the 2017 Australian Open, which Serena won before taking a 15-month hiatus due to her pregnancy. Serena said she is still easing her way back into match fitness.

"It wasn't very easy, obviously," she said.

"It was good to play and try to get in the rhythm, and get into the swing again."

The 10th-seeded Venus moves on to the round of 16 where she will face Anastasija Sevastova, who defeated 12th seed Julia Georges 6-3, 6-3.